Washington, December 20: GOP has made the first responder move against Colorado Supreme Court decision with Senator Thom Tillis, Republican from North Carolina initiating legislative moves to give the US Supreme Court sole power to review presidential candidate qualifications. His move is in response to a controversial Colorado Supreme Court's decision that said former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the presidency.

Colorado's highest court ruled on Tuesday that Trump may not appear on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. But the judges in a 4-3 verdict paused the ruling giving the former president a chance to file an appeal in the US Supreme court against their ruling. The North Carolina Senator is introducing his legislation that would take away states' ability to make such decisions and give just the top federal court this jurisdiction. Donald Trump Calls Colorado Supreme Court's Decision 'Left-Wing Group's Scheme To Interfere in an Election' After Being Banned From State's 2024 Ballot

"Regardless of whether you support or oppose former President Donald Trump, it is outrageous to see left-wing activists make a mockery of our political system by scheming with partisan state officials and pressuring judges to remove him from the ballot," Tillis said in his press release on Tuesday. Donald Trump Banned from Colorado Ballot in Historic Ruling by State's Supreme Court

Tillis' bill, the Constitutional Election Integrity Act, would also withhold federal funding from state entities -- such as the Colorado court -- who he says "misuse the 14th Amendment for political purposes", according to his press release. Colorado's decision, along with other legal challenges against Trump, was based on a clause in the 14th amendment that bars certain officials from power if they engage in an insurrection, USA Today said in its reportage of the ruling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).