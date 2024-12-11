Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (File Photo credit: Reuters)

Damascus [Syria], December 11 (ANI): Syria's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has prioritised the repatriation of Syrian refugees living abroad as one of his main objectives, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

He said that one of his first goals is to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad."

Also Read | Thailand To Implement E-Visa System for Indian Nationals From January 1, 2025, Announces Royal Thai Embassy.

Al-Bashir emphasised the need for "stability and calm" in Syria and stated that he is collaborating with officials from Bashar al-Assad's former regime to restore public services and institutions.

In a separate incident, the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of Bashar al-Assad and Syria's former ruler, was set on fire.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Social media video showed extensive damage to the mausoleum that contains the grave of Hafez al-Assad in the family's ancestral village of Qardaha in the western Latakia province, according to a report by CNN.

Notably, Hafez al-Assad died in 2000 after ruling Syria for 30 years. Bashar al-Assad succeeded him and ruled the country for more than 20 years.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Department of Political Affairs in Damascus in Syria issued a statement urging unity in the country as it transitions away from the Assad government's administration of Syria.

The spokesperson said that Syria needed the efforts of its people in the times to come.

"Syria needs the efforts of all its people in the coming period. The revolution has many cadres. We do not accept a divided Syria, and everyone must prepare themselves for the change that has occurred. There will be no room for carrying weapons outside the state," the spokesperson said, Al Jazeera reported.

Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed Syria's new interim Prime Minister on Tuesday until March 1, 2025.

Hezbollah group from Lebanon, which fought in Syria's war in support of their President Bashar al-Assad, expressed hope that Syria's new rulers would reject the "Israeli occupation" of their land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the new rulers in Syria not to be like Assad and allow Iran to "re-establish" itself in the country, following large-scale attacks across the country, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)