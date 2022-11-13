London [UK], November 13 (ANI): British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday wished good luck to the England cricket team in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

"Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I'll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We're behind you all the way," PM Sunak tweeted.

In the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.

England will take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

England and Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup final after defeating India and New Zealand, respectively.

The Three Lions won their first T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final in the West Indies while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka in England.

Pakistan had a topsy-turvy campaign in the T20 World Cup. The past three weeks have been a rollercoaster for Babar Azam and his Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, England has been in great form which helped them evidently dismiss India in the semi-final.

They completely batted the Asian giants out of contention to knock them out of the competition, and will now look forward to carrying on their blistering form against Pakistan as well. (ANI)

