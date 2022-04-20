Taipei [Taiwan], April 20 (ANI): Taiwan reported 2,481 fresh COVID-19 infections comprising 2,386 locally transmitted cases and 95 imported cases, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday.

Notably, the daily number of local cases witnessed a surge of 40 per cent as compared to 1,626 local infections reported on Tuesday.

Of those local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of cases with 822 infections, followed by Taipei city with 471, Taoyuan city with 387, and Keelung city with 191 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan mounted to 40,186, including 30,147 local infections and 9,985 imported cases.

With no deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll remained unchanged at 856, including 842 fatalities from local cases and the other 14 from imported cases. (ANI)

