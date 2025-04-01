Taipei [Taiwan], April 1 (ANI): Taiwanese entertainers residing in China who violate cross-strait regulations or collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may face fines, according to a report by the Taipei Times.

Numerous Taiwanese entertainers have taken to the social media platform Sina Weibo to assert that Taiwan "must be returned" to China and have shared articles from Chinese state media, as noted by the Taipei Times.

In reaction, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has requested the Ministry of Culture to look into whether these entertainers have breached any laws and has asked for them to be interrogated upon their return to Taiwan, as reported by an anonymous official.

To prevent ongoing incidents of Taiwanese entertainers promoting the CCP and undermining the Republic of China, authorities will investigate and summon those who share Chinese state media content supporting military activities aimed at Taiwan, they specified.

Following remarks from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month, who referred to Taiwan as "China's Taiwan Province," over 100 Taiwanese celebrities echoed the statement, asserting that "Taiwan must return" to China, according to the Taipei Times.

Taiwanese entertainers in China often participate in the CCP's propaganda campaigns, said an official who requested to remain anonymous. Complaints regarding such contraventions have flooded immigration authorities and other agencies, leading the government to take measures, they noted.

Those entertainers found to be collaborating with the CCP on political or military issues would incur fines under Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, which could range from New Taiwanese Dollar (TWD) 1,00,000 to TWD 5,00,000 and could be imposed multiple times, they explained, according to the Taipei Times.

"If a Taiwanese artist obtains a Chinese ID, they would lose their Taiwanese citizenship and household registration, which would prevent them from utilizing their Taiwanese identity to support CCP propaganda efforts against Taiwan," they said, as quoted by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

