Taipei [Taiwan], February 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels, one official ship, and two balloons near the island on Tuesday.

Of the 12 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, 10 Chinese vessels, 2 official ships and two Chinese balloons around its territory, as per MND.

Of the five sorties, the MND said that three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese Armed Forces concluded the high-level tabletop exercise where their Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness.

In a post on X, the MND said, "The ROC Armed Forces high-level tabletop exercise concluded successfully yesterday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness for national defence operations." (ANI)

