Taipei [Taiwan], December 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 2 Chinese military aircraft and 7 naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Of the 2 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, no aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1870997755583500435

Taiwan MND shared the details on X along with the map and wrote, "2 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, Taiwan detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and 6 naval vessels operating near its territory.

"11 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said MND in a post on X.

These repeated patterns of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan have raised concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance towards Taiwan and said that "China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple societies."

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030. Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies."

Meanwhile, Taiwan received 38 M1A2T Abrams tanks from the United States, marking the first US tank delivery to the island in 23 years, Radio Free Asia reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, this shipment is part of a larger order of 122 tanks expected over the next two years. While the M1A2T is regarded as one of the most advanced main battle tanks globally, some experts have raised concerns about its suitability for Taiwan's mountainous terrain and dense urban areas. However, the tanks are seen as a major boost to Taiwan's defence capabilities, especially considering the ongoing tension with China.

The M1A2T Abrams, an advanced version of the M1 Abrams produced by General Dynamics, is equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun capable of penetrating armour up to 850mm thick. Its formidable firepower, enhanced armour, and speed make it a powerful asset for Taiwan's military.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

So far in December, Taiwan detected 331 Chinese military aircraft and 220 ships, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan. (ANI)

