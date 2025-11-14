Taipei [Taiwan], November 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 21 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

As per the MND, of the 21 aircraft, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1989136204638396673?s=20

On Thursday, contrary to the everyday trends, Taiwan did not detect any Chinese aircraft or vessels.

In a post on X, the MND said, "No PLA aircraft and PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1988773812788478130?s=20

On November 12, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) vowed to strengthen coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and democratic allies to counter what it described as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) "transnational repression," following China's recent threats against a Taiwanese lawmaker, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the statement was part of a report submitted to the Legislative Yuan's Transportation Committee after a program aired by China Central Television (CCTV) singled out Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen.

The broadcast, produced by China's state-run media, directly warned Shen to "stop now, or you will be next." Taiwanese officials denounced the segment as a blatant attempt to intimidate Shen and send a chilling message to the island's citizens.

The intimidation followed a report by Xinhua News Agency last month claiming that Shen was being investigated by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau for alleged "secession-related" crimes, including his involvement with Kuma Academy, a civil defence initiative aimed at enhancing Taiwan's resilience against hybrid warfare. (ANI)

