Taipei [Taiwan], December 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected overall 27 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 9:05am (local time).

Of the 27 sorties, 22 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 27 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0905hr today. 22 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1998976147565293986?s=20

Earlier in the day, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1998920677177606277?s=20

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", reported the Taipei Times. Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

On November 7, the Japanese Prime Minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures aimed at damaging Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated". (ANI)

