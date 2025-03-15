Taipei [Taiwan], March 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected three sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship were operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

According to the MND, three out of three sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Monday, the MND detected 11 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND said on X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated maneuvers by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by the Taipei Times.

Currently, China is conducting the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is an annual assembly of the Chinese government known as the "two sessions," as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

