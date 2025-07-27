Taipei [Taiwan], July 27 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Sunday detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and detected 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1949273537857859855

Also Read | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Hails Ties With India, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Wonderful Person' (Watch Videos).

Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 17 sorties of PLA aircraft and detected seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

As per the MND, eight out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)