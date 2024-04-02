Taipei [Taiwan], April 2 (ANI): Taiwan tracked seven Chinese naval vessels and six military aircraft around the nation amid escalating cross-strait tensions on Tuesday, Taiwan News reported.

In an official post on 'X,' Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said, "6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 am (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

Also Read | US: Donald Trump Posts USD 175 Million Bond in New York Civil Fraud Case, Averts Asset Seizure.

According to MND, "Of the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line."

No PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

Also Read | Israel Attacks Syria: Iranian Ambassador to Syria Vows Retaliation Against Israeli Strike on Embassy in Damascus.

https://twitter.com/MoNDefense/status/1774999620470591994?s=20

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) activity, as per Taiwan News.

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected seven Chinese naval vessels operating around the nation.

According to Taiwan News, it also detected six Chinese naval vessels and four military aircraft on Sunday.

Notably, in March, Taiwan tracked 359 Chinese military aircraft and 204 naval vessels, according to Taiwan News.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese military condemned the filming by drones by Chinese netizens on the outlying island of Erdan near Kinmen on March 31, Taiwan News reported.

Rumours circulated online suggesting that unmanned aerial vehicles had captured footage of military movements on the Taiwanese-held island, within view of the Chinese city of Xiamen.

The Kinmen Defence Command said local officers could take appropriate measures based on the threat level the drones posed.

The military blamed some Chinese netizens for the provocative behaviour, which could easily escalate into a serious incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)