Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected two sorties of Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels operating around the country as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. The ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the MND had detected three sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around Taiwan's territory.

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Three out of three sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND wrote in a post on X.

China regularly carries out military drills and patrols around Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Taiwan, which is governed separately, has repeatedly accused Beijing of using military pressure to intimidate the island.

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused China of engaging in "transnational suppression and political manipulation" after a Chinese public security agency claimed that Taiwanese nationals were responsible for a smuggling scheme involving a vessel crewed by Chinese that was damaged undersea cables earlier this year, according to the report from Taipei Times.

In June, a Taiwanese court sentenced the Chinese captain of the Togo-registered ship Hong Tai 58 to three years in prison after determining he was guilty of deliberately damaging subsea cables off Taiwan in February, which raised concerns among officials.

The public security bureau in Weihai, located in China's Shandong Province, stated that its investigation into the incident revealed that two Taiwanese individuals orchestrated a multi-vessel operation that was unlawfully transporting frozen goods into China. These findings from Chinese authorities followed interviews with seven crew members from the Hong Tai 58, as reported by Taipei Times.

The MAC has dismissed the Chinese findings in a statement. (ANI)

