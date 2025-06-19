Taipei [Taiwan] June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Taipei criticised the inclusion of an inaccurate assertion that Taiwan is part of China in a joint statement adopted by Beijing and five of its Central Asian allies during a recent summit, as stated in a report from Focus Taiwan on Thursday.

The foreign ministry strongly disapproved of Chinese President Xi Jinping's shocking comments asserting that Taiwan is an inseparable component of China, made during the second Central Asia-China Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, which took place from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government has utilised these high-profile meetings with heads of state to undermine the Republic of China (Taiwan)'s status as an independent nation.

The foreign ministry also voiced its protests and condemnation towards the leaders and officials from the five Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, for aligning with Beijing's viewpoint, which was included in the Astana Declaration signed during the summit, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

MOFA stated that neither the ROC (Taiwan) government nor the People's Republic of China is subordinate to the other, noting that the CCP regime has never exercised control over Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu.

Thus, no nation ought to try to negate Taiwan's existence through a collective statement, the foreign ministry remarked. It further called on the five Central Asian countries to cease supporting Beijing's assertions, which are factually unfounded and aim to create instability in the region, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a multifaceted and enduring geopolitical conflict focused on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), operates its government, military, and economy, functioning effectively as an independent state.

Nonetheless, China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" principle, which maintains that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This stance has fueled decades of tension, particularly since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan following the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, gaining control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently reiterated its objective of reunification with Taiwan, employing diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan on the international stage. (ANI)

