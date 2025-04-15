Taipei [Taiwan], April 15 (ANI): Taiwan is set to unveil a collaborative cybersecurity center in August to launch significant initiatives as part of a shift from its current incremental approach, as reported by the National Institute of Cyber Security Research in the Taipei Times.

In its weekly publication released last Wednesday, the institute noted that Taiwan is encountering significant cybersecurity threats posed by hackers supported by the Chinese state, along with challenges from artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, ransomware, and intellectual property theft, according to the Taipei Times.

Also Read | NASA Fires Indian-Origin DEI Chief Neela Rajendra Following Donald Trump's Executive Order To Dismantle DEI Initiatives Across All Federal Agencies.

Taiwan must substantially enhance its cybersecurity capabilities, strengthen collaboration with international partners, and adopt a proactive defense approach, the report stated. The center will be responsible for overseeing the country's "four pillars of cybersecurity": societal resilience, protection of the homeland and critical infrastructure, safeguarding vital industries and supply chains, and ensuring safe use of AI.

An overarching security framework that includes multiple government departments and strategic global partnerships will be established, the institute explained. The proposed center will identify national-level threats by mapping the country's cybersecurity vulnerabilities and tracking global trends.

Also Read | Google Layoffs Coming to India: Tech Giant To Lay Off Advertising, Marketing and Sales Team From Bengaluru and Hyderabad Offices as Part of Global Restructuring, Say Reports.

It will be responsible for working alongside government agencies and private organizations while keeping an eye on industry developments and global activities, the institute added. Regular national cybersecurity conferences and cybersecurity funding will be established to support the government's efforts in disseminating cybersecurity policies and allocating resources to protect critical infrastructure and government facilities, as highlighted in the Taipei Times report.

The conference will also facilitate cooperation between the government, private organizations, and key industries to safeguard information, the report indicated. The specific policies to be enacted will cover the implementation of the zero trust model, advancements in quantum encoding technologies, expansion of international cybersecurity alliances, and increased public awareness, as per Taipei Times report.

Beijing has persistently articulated its objective of reunifying with Taiwan, employing diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate the island on the international stage. Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to uphold its independence with the backing of a significant portion of its population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)