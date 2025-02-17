Taipei [Taiwan], February 17 (ANI): Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung has appreciated his US counterpart Marco Rubio, Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi and South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul for supporting peace, stability and Taiwan's international participation. Lin Chia-lung expressed Taiwan's willingness to working with partners to uphold regional security and called the security of Taiwan Strait a "global consensus"

In a post on X, Lin Chia-lung wrote, "The #TaiwanStrait's security is a global consensus. I appreciate US Secretary of State @MarcoRubio, Japan's FM Iwaya Takeshi & ROK FM Cho Tae-yul for supporting peace, stability & Taiwan's international participation. We'll keep working with partners to uphold regional security."

His statement came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi and South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met in Munich on February 15 and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan Strait as an "indispensable element" of security and prosperity for the international community.

The three leaders emphasized their shared commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of their three countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region, according to the joint statement released by the White House on the trilateral United States - Japan - South Korea meeting in Munich. They pledged to take decisive actions to counter threats, enhance economic resilience, and advance shared interests.

Marco Rubio, Cho Tae-yul and Iwaya Takeshi strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the waters of the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring international law prevails.

The joint statement stated, "They also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity for the international community. They encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and opposed any attempts to unilaterally force or coerce changes to the status quo. They also expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations."

The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free and fair global economic order, standing firmly against economic coercion and unfair trade practices, according to the joint statement released by the White House. Marco Rubio, Cho Tae-yul and Iwaya Takeshi pledged to bolster economic partnerships that benefit the hardworking citizens and businesses of their nations. (ANI)

