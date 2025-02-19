Taipei [Taiwan], February 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung held a meeting with UK MP Sarah Champion and the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group and expressed gratitude to her for United Kingdom's strong support.

Lin Chia-Lung said that he looked forward to advancing investment, digital trade and net-zero energy ties between Taiwan and the UK.

In a post on X, he stated, "Pleased to meet @SarahChampionMP & the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group. Grateful for the #UK's strong support, including affirming UN Resolution 2758 doesn't mention #Taiwan. Looking forward to advancing investment, digital trade & net-zero energy ties under ETP."

On February 18, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG). In his remarks, Lai Ching-te thanked the delegation members, the Parliament of the United Kingdom, and the UK government for continuing to demonstrate support for Taiwan through a variety of means.

Lai noted that the relations between Taiwan and the UK have advanced significantly in recent years, noting that the Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) is the first institutionalized economic and trade framework signed between Taiwan and any European country.

Lai Ching-te said he looks forward to continuing to deepen relations between Taiwan and the UK and jointly maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and indicated that together, they can "create win-win developments for both Taiwan and the UK and Taiwan and European nations," according to Taiwan President's office release.

"On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to you all. APPG Chair Sarah Champion visited Taiwan last May to attend the inauguration ceremony of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. In July, she also attended the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which was held in Taipei. I am delighted that we are meeting once again," he said.

Taiwan President thanked UK Parliament and government for openly opposing on multiple occasions any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, according to Taiwan President's office release.

According to the release, he said, "I would also like to thank the UK Parliament and government for openly opposing on multiple occasions any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and for emphasizing that the security of the Indo-Pacific and transatlantic regions is closely intertwined. We look forward to continuing to deepen Taiwan-UK relations and jointly maintaining regional and global peace and stability. Together, we can create win-win developments for both Taiwan and the UK and Taiwan and European nations."

In her remarks, Sarah Champion said that the IPAC conference held in Taiwan last year was "very significant" with legislators from 23 nations coming to show support for Taiwan. Champion stated that she is very proud that the UK Parliament supported the motion which made very clear that UNGA Resolution 2758 is specific to China and only to China, expressing that it was important and powerful that they recognize that.

She said that the UK will be going into the 27th trade negotiation with Taiwan and expressed hope that the partnership that develops is very fruitful. The delegation also included Lord Purvis of Tweed of the House of Lords and Members of Parliament Ben Spencer, Helena Dollimore, Noah Law, and David Reed. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Political and Communications Director at the British Office in Taipei Natasha Harrington. (ANI)

