Kabul [Afghanistan], August 24 (ANI): In its first "fatwa" after the siege of Kabul, the Taliban in Herat province have ordered all government and private universities to end co-education in their centres, a media report said.

In western Herat province, the Taliban have ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes with boys in government and private universities, Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

In a three-hour-long meeting between university lecturers, owners of private institutions, and the Taliban, the latter said that there is no alternative and justification for continuing with co-education and it must be ended, the report said.

The country has separate classes boys and girls in schools and there is co-education in government and private universities.

Officials have raised their concerns over the decision as separate classes can be managed in public universities and institutions but it's difficult in private institutes as there are fewer female students.

Mullah Farid, who represented the Taliban during the meeting, said that co-education should be ended because this system is the root of all evils in society.

Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. The city has witnessed chaotic scenes over the past week with people rushing to the airport to flee the country. Many countries have also started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the war-torn country. (ANI)

