Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): Taliban rubbished US claims over releasing the Islamic State - Khorasan "(ISIS-K) affiliate" who carried out a suicide attack on Kabul International Airport that killed nearly 200 people including US marines and said it is impossible as the timeframe between the released prisoners and the blast was too narrow to plan an attack.

A spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Bilal Karimi in a series of Twitter posts said that the release of the perpetrator of the August 26 attack is "baseless" and there is no proof of the claim, reported The Khaama Press.

Bilal Karimi said that the timeframe between the release of prisoners from Bagram prison and the suicide attack was too narrow and that it was not possible to plan an attack during that short time.

He added that the ISIS-K prisoners were freed before they (Taliban) gain control over prisons, reported The Khaama Press.

"The affiliates of ISIS-K were released before Taliban gain full control of prisons. We have eliminated or arrested back those who affiliated the terror group," reads the Twitter post.

The ISIS-K affiliate conducted the heinous attack on August 26 on Kabul International Airport killed 13 US marines. (ANI)

