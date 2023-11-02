Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): As Pakistan announced its decision to expel 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans, the Taliban condemned the decision, and called it "inhumane", Khaama Press reported.

They further have warned that if the Pakistani government does not address this issue, they will be forced to take action against it.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban administration, Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in a statement regarding Pakistan, has issued a warning and emphasized that the Pakistani government must halt the expulsion of immigrants, reported Khaama Press.

Abbas Stanikzai further restated that they are trying to resolve this issue through diplomatic ways with Pakistan.

However, if using the diplomatic channels does not work out, the Taliban will respond to Pakistan's treatment of Afghan refugees.

He further warned Pakistan, noting that the one-month deadline for Afghan migrants in this country has expired and the police in Pakistan have initiated the process of detaining migrants across the country, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, a picture from the Torkham border crossing showed a significant gathering of migrants near the border on Thursday.

Over the past month, Pakistan has expelled more than 100,000 Afghan migrants, and recently, there has been a surge in people congregating at border crossings, particularly at Torkham, with thousands attempting to cross into Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also called on countries hosting Afghan refugees to not forcefully deport them as the migrants do not have any preparation for it yet.

The Taliban spokesperson said Afghans have been forced to migrate to various countries due to the wars over the past 45 years in Afghanistan.

As per Mujahid's statement, Afghans have not created problems or destabilization in host countries. He urged neighbouring countries to treat them properly, TOLO News reported.

As many as 86,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have so far returned to their country. (ANI)

