Balkh [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Taliban terrorists attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in the northern Balkh province on Friday night and killed seven soldiers, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.

According to Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps, the military killed five Taliban members, including the movement's designated deputy governor for the Chaharbolak district, during the clash.

Rezaee added that reinforcements have been sent to the clash site. (ANI/Sputnik)

