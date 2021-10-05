Old passport of the Republic of Afghanistan, which will be replaced by the Taliban. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday resumed passport services for Afghans.

The interior ministry said that for the time being, the new passports will be issued with the title of "the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," reported Tolo News.

Saeed Khosti, head of the media department of the interior ministry, at a news conference said that for the time being, the new passports will be issued with their previous title - the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Khosti added that all female employees of the passport department have been asked to return to their jobs.

As per the Taliban at least 25,000 passports are ready to be issued in the first place.

The acting head of the department, Alim Gul Haqqani, who appeared at a press conference in his office, said their services have also resumed in provinces, reported Tolo News.

According to the department's officials, in the last nearly two months, at least 170,000 people have filed applications for getting passports.

The officials also said they have enough passport booklets and that there will be no need for printing new passports for the next eight months, reported Tolo News.

The passport services to Afghans were halted after the fall of the previous government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) on August 15. (ANI)

