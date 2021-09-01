Kabul [Afghanistan] September 1 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday informed that supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will be the Head of the new Afghan government.

Reports also indicate that there will also be a Prime Minister post in the next government, Tolo News reported.

"Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will also be the leader of the new government," Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission informed.

"The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government," he added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban will also announce the formation of a new government in the country on September 3, Sputnik reported.

Earlier on August 31, Stanekzai had met the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhou Jian in Doha to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the political office of the Taliban Mullah Baradar has also been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, local media informed.

Although the Taliban say consultations have been finalised on the formation of the new government but discussions have not been held over the system's name, the national flag or national anthem, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

