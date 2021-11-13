Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Afghanistan's Passport Directorate officials said that the authority will start the issuance of passports in Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces from Sunday, reported local media.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs made the decision in order to further facilitate the process for passport applicants, Khaama Press reported citing Alam Gul Haqqani, chief of Passport Directorate.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

Stressing that priority will be given to those who have already filled online forms for the passports, Haqqani said that the passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially.

He also said that the passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2021: US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Joe Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksgiving Ceremony.

There are 9,00,000 passports in the directorate, 6,00,000 passports with the company responsible for their printing, Haqqani said, adding, one million passports are in the process of printing, and one and a half million more are going to be printed.

Since the Taliban have gained control over the country, they have issued one hundred thousand passports and made 500 million Afghanis from it, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)