Geneva [Afghanistan], August 24 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Tuesday said it "remains gravely concerned" about the human rights situation in Afghanistan and urged the terror group to ensure the protection of civilians, to refrain from reprisals, and to uphold human rights.

During a special session in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on serious human rights concerns and the situation in Afghanistan, London called for "a coordinated and concerted" effort from the international community to address the humanitarian emergency, which has been exacerbated by famine, COVID and internal displacement.

Also Read | Nuts And Bolts As Pizza Toppings! UK Woman Shocked to Find New Kind of Toppings After Ordering Pizza from Domino’s (See Pics).

The minister said that the Taliban need to make a political decision to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. "And they must understand that they will be held accountable if they do fail to do so," he said.

"The international community has a crucial role to play in holding the Taliban to account - their actions must match their words. And collectively, we must give the human rights situation our total and utter focus, sustained attention in future sessions," said Tariq Ahmad, Minister for Human Rights, South Asia and the Commonwealth.

Also Read | COVID-19 Likely Originated Naturally, Says US National Institutes of Health.

The UNHRC session comes as Afghanistan plunged into crisis after Taliban seized control of the country last week. The security situation in the country deteriorated with people trying to flee the country.

Over the past few days, several reports of Taliban atrocities have emerged. Several countries including the UK is evacuating its citizens from the war-torn country.

The UK said that those who have worked tirelessly to improve human rights in Afghanistan, including civil society, human rights defenders, and members and staff of the Human Rights Commission should not be harmed.

"We urge the Taliban to allow the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and those who wish to leave Afghanistan," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)