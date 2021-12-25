Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): The Taliban said that they have not reached an agreement with Turkey and Qatar over the management of five airports in Afghanistan, reported local media.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation is still busy discussing the issue with the countries' technical team, reported Khaama Press.

It comes amid reports that the Taliban had reached an agreement with Qatar and Turkey for the management of the country's airports.

No agreement has been agreed, negotiations are still underway, said the Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid during his interview with Radio Free Afghanistan said.

Currently, technical teams of both countries are in Kabul. They are negotiating the management of Kabul International Airport, Kandahar International Airport, Mazar-e-Sharif International Airport, Khost airport and Herat airport. (ANI)

