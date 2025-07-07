Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities completed the interrogation of a Tel Aviv resident on suspicion that he carried out missions for the Iranians and was asked to photograph the homes of elected officials and military bases, the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Monday.

Investigators discovered that the 27-year-old suspect had been in contact with an Iranian agent for several months, and under his direction, filmed the homes of elected officials and military bases, and sprayed graffiti. In exchange, the suspect received thousands of dollars in virtual currencies.

The suspect's home was raided on June 22. Computer equipment and digital media allegedly used to contact the Iranians were confiscated.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended the suspect's remand and an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days. (ANI/TPS)

