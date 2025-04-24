Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Apr 24 (AP) Tensions flared in Bosnia on Wednesday following reports that Bosnian state security officers tried to arrest the pro-Russian Bosnian Serb president but were prevented by his armed police.

Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia, is facing legal action for his separatist policies. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

Details surrounding Wednesday's events east of Sarajevo, where Dodik was holding meetings, were unclear.

A spokesperson for the State Investigation and Security Agency, or SIPA, Jelena Miovcic, said the agency members “tried to implement a (court) order but SIPA members were prevented by the Republika Srpska police.”

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Vice-President JD Vance Calls PM Narendra Modi, Says America Ready To Provide 'All Assistance' in Joint Fight Against Terrorism.

No violence was reported and photos from the scene published in the media appeared to show unarmed Bosnian police inspectors and armed Serb police outside a government building.

Bosnian Serb television reported that SIPA agents left after “talking” to Bosnian Serb police. Dodik later said he felt “fine and safe" and that Bosnian police had no authority in Republika Srpska.

The incident adds to already high tensions in Bosnia which remains ethnically divided long after a bloody war in 1992-95 that killed 100,000 people and displaced millions.

Dodik, who leads the Serb-run half of Bosnia, has repeatedly called for the separation of the territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability. He has faced US and British sanctions for his separatism, but has had the support of Moscow. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)