Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Following the recent surge in violence in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has admitted that terror incidents are increasing in the country's federal capital and several policemen have died since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took over the government.

Rasheed made these remarks in a video statement while referring to Thursday's firing incident in the capital which resulted in the death of several policemen, Geo News reported.

The minister on Friday said that he is going to Waziristan to review fencing along the Afghan border, which would be completed in two months.

"88 per cent work is completed on Pak-Afghan border after which we will also complete fencing on the Iranian border, which is expected to be completed by the year-end," the Interior Minister said.

Rasheed said Imran Khan's government is trying to ensure Pakistan's borders are safe and will introduce an electronic management system in this regard.

For the safekeeping of Islamabad, he also announced an additional 100 eagle squads will be inducted taking, the total number of motorcycle squads to 150. They will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system, Geo News reported.

Divulging details about the initiative taken to maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad, the minister said 16 more eagle squads more would be added soon.

Moreover, he vowed to make the federal capital a "safe zone". "We are going to take important steps this week," he added. (ANI)

