Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): During the night (Wednesday) as part of the "Five Stones" anti-terror offensive, IDF (Israel Defense Forces), a terrorist threw an explosive charge toward a Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit patrol in the Qabatiya area in Samaria.

The force responded with gunfire and eliminated the terrorist.

Following the elimination of the terrorist, several additional explosive charges were found in his vehicle, which were destroyed by the force.

There were no injuries to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

