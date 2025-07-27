Bangkok, Jul 27 (AP) Thai and Cambodian leaders will meet in Malaysia for talks to end hostilities, a spokesperson of the Thai prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Jirayu Huangsap said Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will attend Monday's talks in response to an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “to discuss peace efforts in the region.”

Jirayu said Phumtham's Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet will also attend the talks, though this was not immediately confirmed by the Cambodian side. (AP)

