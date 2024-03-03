Bangkok [Thailand], March 3 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered in Bangkok to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on the last day of the exposition in the city.

Sunday marks the last day of exposition in Bangkok after which the relics will be taken to Chiang Mai city.

"Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

According to the Thai side, around 1,45,834 people paid their respects to the relics on Saturday.

Around 2,00,000 people are expected to join the event today.

To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok.

As per the schedule, the relics will now travel to Chiang Mai and will stay there from March 4-8. It will be followed by expositions in Ubon Ratchathani (March 9-13) and Krabi (March 14-18).

The Holy Relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand.

Apart from the people of Thailand, the devotees from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam are visiting Bangkok to pay their respects.

On February 26, on the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen prayed before the relics of the Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana at Sanam Luang Ceremony in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Monday.

The day marked the Thailand King's 6th Cycle Birthday anniversary.

A 22-member Indian delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar handed over Lord Buddha's relics to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in a ceremony organised by the Thailand government.

The relics of the Arahants Sariputra and Maha Maudgalayana were handed over by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin and Thai Culture Minister.

In a statement, Thailand's royal office stated, "By bringing the relics of the Lord Buddha enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, which were excavated at Piprahva, Uttar Pradesh State in 1896 and the Arahant relics of Sariputra and Moggallana from the Sanchi Buddha Vihara."

"Religious objects that are important to Indian and Thai Buddhists It is also an important historical relic of the Republic of India," it added.

In a statement, the Thailand Royal Office stated, "Temporarily enshrined at the Sanam Luang ceremony area, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok. Between 23 February - 3 March 2024 to honor His Majesty the King and bring prosperity to the nation as well as create good relations between the two countries, it will also be brought to be enshrined in the region at the Ratchaphruek Park Hor Kham Luang."

"Chiang Mai Province Between 4 - 8 March 2024, Mahawanaram Temple, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Between 9 - 13 March 2024 and Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol Krabi Province Between 14 - 18 March 2024 to provide an opportunity for people in various areas to join in paying homage," it added.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes. (ANI)

