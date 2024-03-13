Ubon Ratchathani [Thailand], March 13 (ANI): Thousands of devotees paid homage to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Devotees reached Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani to offer prayers to the holy relics on the last day of exposition, before the relics travel to Krabi.

"Over two hundred thousand devotees pay homage today to the holy relics from India at Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani. Tomorrow is the last day of exposition at Ubon Ratchathani before the holy relics travel to Krabi," Indian embassy in Thailand said in a post on X.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, which were at an exposition in Thailand, reached the city of Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday.

"The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana reach Ubon Ratchathani, a city in northeast Thailand. These relics remain enshrined at Wat Maha Wanaram from 10 to 13 March," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

Prior to this, the sacred relics were in the city of Chiang Mai, where thousands of devotees gathered to pay homage.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand appreciated the continuous support of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government during the ongoing exposition and said that this would further deepen ties between the people of the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the profound spiritual connection between India and Thailand as nearly a million devotees gathered in Bangkok from February 23 to March 3, to pay homage to the holy relics.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand, were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds during its stay in Bangkok.

After the exposition in the cities of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani from March 9-13, the relics will travel to Krabi. This will be followed by an exhibition in Krabi from March 14-18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand. (ANI)

