London [England], January 11 (ANI): The Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Arts (CIRCA) has announced the broadcast of a show titled 'The Art of Hope', which conveys a message of hope from the Dalai Lama, stated a press release by CIRCA.

The show packs a three-minute animation created in collaboration with CIRCA and will be broadcasted at London's iconic Piccadilly Lights starting Wednesday, at 20:23 (local time). The press release by CIRCA also said the show will be broadcasted through January on many screens across Los Angeles, Berlin, and Melbourne, apart from London.

The CIRCA release quoted an official letter from the Dalai Lama as saying, "We must continually consider the oneness of humanity, remembering that we all want to be happy. And indeed, everyone has a right to a happy life. Along the way, we may be faced with problems, but we must not lose hope. We must keep up our determination without being impatient to achieve quick results."

The three-minute animation by the Dalai Lama includes a message where he calls on the world to consider hope and the oneness of humanity.

The 87-year-old spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal in 2006. The four life commitments of the Dalai Lama are promoting human values -- kindness and compassion, religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture and environment, and the revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Addressing the world in a video message recorded inside his office in Dharamshala, where he lives in exile, the Dalai Lama said, "I am trying to promote the sense of oneness of 7 billion human beings. This world, we have to live together."

The CIRCA press release also mentioned that this year, a series of hopeful commissions will be broadcasted across its global platform. The organization has also invited the general public to visit the website circa.art to answer the question 'How Do We Create Hope?'.

Published alongside a response from the Dalai Lama, an edited selection of contributions will comprise the first CIRCA book. (ANI)

