By Sahil Pandey

Jerusalem [Israel], February 25 (ANI): The roads of Jeruslaem are adorned with the flags of Israel and India as the country gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day state visit.

Also Read | Aina Wazir Viral Video: Little Girl’s Cricket Skills Result in Abduction and Torture For Zafran.

At a newspaper kiosk, a local resident was seen reading this morning's Jerusalem Post. The Israeli Newspaper's front page shows a photo of the PM waving his hands along with feature stories based on his visit to Israel and India-Israel ties.

One headline read "Welcome, Modi," while another one read "New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem".

Also Read | Seedance 2.0 Release Date, Official Website, Delay Reasons and How To Access.

PM Modi is scheduled to have a brief meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu today and then address the Israeli Parliament-Knesset.

Ahead of his visit the Parliament was adorned in the colour of the Indian flag. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, " In tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Knesset is illuminated tonight in the colors of the Indian flag"

That gesture was welcomed by PM Modi who responded to the post saying, "Honoured by the gesture. Looking forward to addressing the Knesset later today."

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a statement, described the visit to Israel as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026," the statement read.

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," the statement read, highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to discussions with his Israeli counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said he also looks forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora there, whom he credited with strengthening bilateral goodwill.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the visit, the Prime Minister stated, "I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)