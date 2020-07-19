Rome, Jul 19 (AP) The Italian region that includes Rome is warning citizens that local lockdowns might have to be ordered if there are more clusters of coronavirus infections.

Lazio Region Health Commissioner Alessio D'Amato said 17 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, 10 of them “imported” from other countries when foreign residents returned to Italy. Many of the Rome area's recent cases have been among returning workers from Bangladesh.

“I appeal for the use of masks, otherwise, we'll have to close down again” with restrictive measures on citizens' activities and movements outside of homes, D'Amato said.

“We can't turn back and waste all the efforts done till now,” D'Amato pleaded in a Facebook post.

Lazio's increases were included in Italy's 219 new cases, raising to 244,434, the number of confirmed infections since the outbreak began. Italy's known death toll on Sunday stood at 35,045, with the confirmation of three more deaths. (AP)

