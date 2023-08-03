Islamabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the objective of the meetings he has had with various army chiefs during his political career spanning 38 years has only been for the country's interests and not for personal gains.

Sharif made the remarks during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad, a Rs 6.25 billion project meant to reduce travelling time for those going to the hill resort of Murree and onward to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

Also Read | Why a Friendlier Middle East is More Dangerous for Activists.

“The only objective of those meetings was that politicians and institutions work together to turn the country into a Pakistan for which several Muslims laid their lives,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Sharif, 71, as saying.

“People taunt me, calling me the establishment's man. But this doesn't bother me. Why? Because… I did not intend to get any personal gains,” Sharif said.

Also Read | Ariana Viera Dies in Car Crash: Miss Venezuela Beauty Queen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Accident in Florida Months After Posting Eerie Video of Her Funeral.

Sharif said that the people also say that he was close to former army chief and president Pervez Musharraf but it was of no use when it came to the victimisation of his family.

“But did I get anything? Nawaz Sharif went to jail and so did I. Nawaz Sharif went to Attock (jail) and so did I. Nawaz Sharif went to Landhi jail and so did I. Nawaz Sharif was sent into exile and so were I and my family. So what did I get?” he said referring to the former premier and his elder brother.

The prime minister said that the meeting with the army leadership was to create harmony between politicians and the institution of the army. The tenure of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is set to end on August 12.

He asked the people to make determined and concerted efforts to help Pakistan regain its “grandeur and stature” so that the country was able to compete with the rest of the world.

He also said that India had progressed far ahead of Pakistan but at the same time said there would be nothing to worry about if the nation was resolved to work for the country's progress.

The powerful military has directly ruled for about half of the history of Pakistan and remained in control of the country's affairs during the other half.

Shehbaz Sharif has avoided any confrontation with the army since his tenure began in April last year after the ouster of ex-prime minister and Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)