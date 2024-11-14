Jerusalem [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that humanitarian aid from the UAE is entering Gaza through the Erez West Crossing on Gaza's northern border. 15 trucks loaded with goods from the UAE's cargo ship "MIRA" --delivered to the port of Ashdod --entered northern Gaza Thursday.

The shipment included 2,261 pallets of water, medical equipment, shelter supplies, and hygiene products. Over 300 trucks have begun moving the aid through the Erez and Kerem Shalom Crossings.

In addition, COGAT facilitated the transfer of 16 patients and caregivers who exited Gaza Wednesday through the Kerem Shalom crossing for medical treatment in Jordan.

"We remain committed to supporting humanitarian aid delivery through land, sea and air routes in collaboration with international partners," said COAGT. We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian and medical responses for the civilian population in Gaza." (ANI/TPS)

