Balochistan [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Three militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Tully area of Sibi district in Balochistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces and intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation in Sibi, following which, a fierce exchange of fire took place between the forces and the militants, reported Samaa TV citing security sources.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of killed militants, according to the sources cited by the media outlet.

In a separate operation, five militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pakistan's North Waziristan on Sunday.

Earlier on February 5, security forces killed two militants in an exchange of fire during an operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

On January 25, over 10 Pakistani military personnel were killed in an attack in Kech, Balochistan. Just over a week later, on February 2, the Noshki and Panjgur districts of the same province saw the killing of seven military personnel, including an officer.

Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group in Balochistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack. They claimed to have killed "more than 100 enemy personnel" in Noshki and Panjgur.

In another terrorist attack, unidentified motorcyclists shot a Christian priest and injured his companion in Peshawar.

Police suspect the Islamic State (IS) to be behind the attack. These attacks were mostly carried out by banned outfits, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). (ANI)

