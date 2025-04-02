Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbing and extorting men based on their sexual orientation. The police investigation shows that the suspects acted with "severe violence "in several cases and extorted thousands of shekels from the victims.

The arrests came after police officers from the Acre station (near Haifa) conducted an undercover investigation into a case of violence and serious extortion of men who wanted to meet and meet other men through a dating app and social networks.

The police said their investigation showed that the three suspects acted with "severe violence" in several different cases and on different dates, in which they robbed the victims of mobile phones, attacked them together using clubs and various assault weapons, and extorted thousands of shekels from the victims while making threats. (ANI/TPS)

