Vienna [Austria], December 11 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan Diaspora in Vienna staged a symbolic protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Austria, condemning China for ongoing human rights abuses against Tibetans in Tibet.

The demonstration held by the Tibetan community in Vienna on the eve of Human Rights Day, which is observed globally on December 10, sought to draw attention to the deliberate violations of their fellow Tibetans by the Chinese government.

"Four representatives from the local Tibetan Diaspora organisation took a stand, raising slogans condemning China for its ongoing human rights abuses against Tibetans in Tibet," an official statement said.

"The protest staged by the Tibetan community in Vienna aims to shed light on these deliberate violations perpetrated by the Chinese government against their brethren in Tibet," according to the statement.

The systematic disregard by the Chinese government for the fundamental rights of Tibetans shows a blatant violation of international human rights law.

China is obligated to respect and adhere to mechanisms safeguarding people's rights and has been accused of widespread human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong.

China's Third Periodic Review by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in March 2023 brought out these violations very clearly.

The country has been facing criticism for its cruel acts, including the forced resettling of Tibetans and engaging in forced labour.

"China faced scrutiny on multiple fronts, including allegations of persecuting human rights defenders, forcibly resettling Tibetans, engaging in forced labour, fostering workplace discrimination, curtailing religious freedom and language rights, assimilating Tibetan children in boarding schools, and perpetrating cultural genocide," the statement said.

Moreover, the protestors called upon the international community to unite and openly support the "Tibetan Government-in-exile in their ongoing struggle to protect the human rights of Tibetans in Tibet." (ANI)

