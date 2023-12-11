UK Shocker: Man Gropes Woman, Sexually Assaults Her While Trapped Inside Train During Four-Hour-Long Blackout at Paddington Station in London, Held (Watch Videos)

A man was taken into custody and then bailed. Investigations are still underway to determine the incident's circumstances, a spokesperson stated.

    UK Shocker: Man Gropes Woman, Sexually Assaults Her While Trapped Inside Train During Four-Hour-Long Blackout at Paddington Station in London, Held (Watch Videos)

    A man was taken into custody and then bailed. Investigations are still underway to determine the incident's circumstances, a spokesperson stated.

    World Team Latestly| Dec 11, 2023 08:57 AM IST
    UK Shocker: Man Gropes Woman, Sexually Assaults Her While Trapped Inside Train During Four-Hour-Long Blackout at Paddington Station in London, Held (Watch Videos)
    London Train Blackout (Photo Credit: X/ @jacekbroni)

    London, December 11: On Thursday night, a woman in the United Kingdom was sexually assaulted while she was stuck on London's Elizabeth Line train on Thursday night, December 7. In the Ladbroke Grove neighbourhood of west London, at approximately 6:30 pm, damage to overhead power lines left hundreds of people detained on trains for several hours, according to Metro. Several individuals uploaded photos of themselves carrying bags along train lines while sitting in the dark. Police were called when a man reportedly took advantage of the situation and allegedly groped a woman. Two incidents of passengers getting injured were also reported during the outage.

    After confirming the occurrence, the British Transport police reported that a man had been taken into custody. He was later freed, though, awaiting more investigation. UK: Indian Student Preet Vikal Seen Carrying Drunk Woman to His Flat to Rape Her in Chilling Video; Arrested by Cardiff Police.

    Man Sexually Assaults Woman While Trapped Inside London Train

    Four-Hour-Long Blackout at Paddington Station in London

    After the lights went down, an uncomfortable incident occurred. I'm not sure who it was, but a girl in my carriage shouted out - 'Oh my god, why are you touching me?' as a man touched her. Then a man defended her and started yelling at the suspected groper. However, I was unable to see or hear much of it, a passenger recounted the experience. UK Shocker: Food Delivery Worker Sexually Assaults 93-Year-Old Woman Suffering From Dementia, Jailed.

    Officers attending to the incident at Paddington station on December 7 were informed of allegations of sexual assault while they were on the scene. It was stated that the attack happened at around 8:30 pm on the Elizabeth line. A man was taken into custody and then bailed. Investigations are still underway to determine the incident's circumstances, a spokesperson stated.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

