Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A delegation of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, led by Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in exile, Penpa Tsering, called on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the HP Secretariat on Thursday.

The delegation apprised the Chief Minister that global celebrations to mark the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama will commence in July this year and will continue for one year. They extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to participate in this auspicious occasion. The delegation also discussed various issues concerning the Tibetan community with the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Subhash Kumar and other senior officials of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Penpa Tsering spoke at length about his visit to Shimla, his meeting with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and key concerns of the Tibetan community.

Tsering, who is currently touring Tibetan settlements across India, reiterated his commitment to keeping the Tibetan diaspora connected and united.

"During my campaign in the election four years ago, I promised the Tibetan people that I would visit them twice in four years. This is my second visit to Shimla," said Penpa Tsering, highlighting the importance of community outreach.

"Meeting the Tibetan community is very essential as His Holiness the Dalai Lama is going to turn 90 this year. He does not travel as much as he used to. One of our responsibilities is to keep the community together," he added.

Tsering noted that Tibetan settlements are spread across 10 Indian states and two Union Territories, as well as in Nepal, Bhutan, and 27 countries worldwide. The Central Tibetan Administration, he said, holds a moral responsibility to stay in touch with each of these communities.

While in Shimla, he met Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and extended an official invitation for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations, scheduled for July 6, 2025.

"The main reason for coming here to Shimla was to meet the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh... The Chief Minister had come to Dharamshala to celebrate the 88th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We have been living here for the past 64 years since His Holiness came to Dharamshala in May 1960, but there are still certain issues regarding land and other matters," Tsering told ANI.

He further elaborated that this year's celebrations would be themed around Karuna (compassion) and Ahimsa (non-violence)--values drawn from ancient Indian wisdom that the Dalai Lama has promoted globally.

"As His Holiness is going to turn 90 this year, I had come to discuss these issues and invite him for the birthday celebration, which will be observed as the year of compassion, Karuna and Ahimsa, values propagated by ancient India and now manifested through the message of His Holiness the Dalai Lama all around the world," he said.

On the question of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, Tsering stated that a major religious conference would be held three days before the birthday celebrations, where senior Buddhist leaders will convene to reflect on a key 2011 document outlining the Dalai Lama's wishes.

"Just before the celebration of His Holiness' 90th birthday, we will be having a conference of religious leaders for three days... The only document available on the reincarnation of His Holiness is the 2011 statement, where he says that when he reaches the age of 90, he will consult the high lamas. During that meeting, His Holiness may make an announcement. He is the only one who will decide on his reincarnation," he said.

On geopolitical issues, Tsering touched upon the ongoing US-China trade war and its impact on Tibet's future.

"The trade war between the United States and China has escalated beyond what anyone imagined. We are small, but global politics affects us. China's economy is struggling, with unemployment, an ageing population, and over, overdependence on exports. The country could face political instability. These are things we are studying closely," he added.

He believes that any major political change in China could open opportunities for Tibetans in exile and insists on the need for policy readiness.

"We need experts to understand possible political scenarios in China. If a major shift happens, we should be prepared to act," he added. (ANI)

