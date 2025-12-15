Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's Standing Committee during an advocacy outreach in New Delhi amid the winter session of the Indian Parliament. (Image Source: Central Tibetan Administration)

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): In a move against the Chinese government's long-standing occupation of Tibet, members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, have launched a series of advocacy initiatives in New Delhi during the ongoing winter session of the Indian Parliament, according to a press release by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Highlighting Beijing's exploitative policies and oppressive rule in Tibet, the CTA stated that the delegation's efforts are aimed at garnering international and Indian support to challenge China's authoritarian control over the region.

To maximise their outreach, the Standing Committee members were divided into three groups. The first group included Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Tenpa Yarphel and Geshe Ngawa Gangri. The second group comprised Juchen Kunchok Chodon, Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen. The third group consisted of Serta Tsultrim, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen.

According to the CTA press release, the first group met with key Indian dignitaries, including Khagen Murmu, Member of Lok Sabha from West Bengal; Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood, President of the Interfaith Coalition for Peace; and Sujeet Kumar, Member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

The second group engaged with N K Premachandran, Member of Lok Sabha from Kerala; K R Suresh Reddy, Member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh; and Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Member of Lok Sabha from Mizoram.

The third group held discussions with Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Member of Lok Sabha; Umeshbhai Babubai Patel, Member of Lok Sabha from Daman and Diu; and Mohammad Haneefa, Member of Lok Sabha from Ladakh.

According to the press release, during these meetings, the Tibetan delegation strongly advocated for the recognition of Tibet as an occupied nation with a historically sovereign past.

The delegation also demanded that the People's Republic of China engage in unconditional dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama or the democratically elected Tibetan leadership.

It further called upon the UNFCCC to conduct scientific studies on China's exploitation of Tibet's natural resources and its impact on global climate change.

The delegation urged international and Indian policymakers to pressure China to grant independent human rights organisations unrestricted access to Tibet.

It also called on China to extend standing invitations to UN Special Rapporteurs, particularly those focused on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and the protection of human rights defenders.

Additionally, the Tibetan parliamentary delegation called for the establishment of a national legislative framework to counter China's networked authoritarianism and disinformation campaigns, which undermine democratic institutions and global stability. (ANI)

