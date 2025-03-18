Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel has condemned the worsening situation in Tibet under Chinese rule, with a particular focus on the harsh restrictions imposed on Tibetan students on March 10, 2025, the Tibetan National Uprising Day.

He made these remarks during his opening speech at the Ninth Session (budget session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the fiscal year 2025-2026, scheduled from March 17 to 31, which began on Monday, according to information provided by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Also Read | Audi Layoffs: German Automobile Giant To Cut 7,500 Jobs Amid Intense Competition, Slow EV Shift and Weak Sales, Volkswagen Layoffs Affect 48,000 So Far.

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel also highlighted the release of the Dalai Lama's latest book, Voice for the Voiceless, which was widely covered by global media. In the book, the Dalai Lama made a statement that his reincarnation would occur outside of China, a remark that prompted sharp criticism from the Chinese government.

The Speaker emphasised that the process of reincarnation is a deeply religious matter, not a political tool to be manipulated by the Chinese regime. According to the CTA, the Speaker quoted a poignant passage from the Dalai Lama's book: "To my fellow Tibetans: Never lose hope, however dark the sky may become. As our saying goes, 'If you fall nine times, you get up nine.' Always remember that a bright sun awaits behind the clouds."

Also Read | FEMA Violations: ED Conducts Searches Against US Billionaire George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations, Linked Entities.

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel encouraged all Tibetans to not lose hope despite the ongoing repression they face under Chinese authority. The session also included official obituary tributes to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former US President Jimmy Carter, acknowledging their contributions to global peace and democracy.

Tibetans seek greater autonomy or independence, citing cultural, religious, and human rights concerns under Chinese rule. China claims Tibet as part of its territory, asserting sovereignty since the 1950s. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama advocates for peaceful dialogue and the preservation of Tibetan culture, but the conflict remains unresolved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)