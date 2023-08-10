Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): As the world witnessed a series of natural disasters, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expressed concerns over their effects such as loss of lives as well as damage to property and the natural environment.

"This year we have seen a shocking series of natural disasters in many different parts of the world. There have been floods, wildfires, and hurricanes that have resulted in a tragic loss of life, as well as damage to property and the natural environment. Clearly the consequences of global heating affect us all," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He talked to a delegation of educationists on Thursday morning and said, "Whenever such disasters take place in different parts of the world, I try to express my concern and offer support for those who are suffering and those striving to help them."

In the last few days, Northern China and some of the Tibetan areas have been suffering from severe flooding which has caused loss of lives. Moreover, Dalai Lama shared his concern and expressed sympathy to all those affected by this calamity.

"I pray for those who have lost their lives and express my sympathy and concern to all those affected by this calamity. We are all the same as human beings. We all wish to be happy and to avoid such tragedies and in the context of the oneness of humanity, we all have a responsibility to help and support each other. On this occasion too, as a mark of my solidarity with the people of China, I hope to be able to make a donation to the relief efforts," he added in the statement.

He further urged the people to pray for the affected people.

"Under these circumstances, I appeal to my brothers and sisters across the world to pray for all those affected by these natural disasters and to take whatever steps they can to address the climate crisis and its effects," the statement said.

Since late July, typhoon Doksuri's aftermath has pounded northern China, more than a million people to flee their homes and killing at least 30 people in the Hebei province and Beijing's suburbs.

As extreme weather events linked to climate change pose growing dangers to China's agricultural and food resources, concerns about the possible effects on food security in the second-largest economy in the world have increased, according to CNN.

Moreover, at least 36 people lost their lives in Maui County, Hawaii as a wildfire swept across parts of the island, reported CNN. Maui is home to nearly 160,000 people, and thousands of residents and travellers have been displaced in the county, according to the officials. (ANI)

