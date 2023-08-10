Evertsoord, August 10: A male guard at a women's prison in Evertsoord, Limburg, in the Netherlands, has been promptly terminated from his position for engaging in a sexual relationship with a female inmate. The revelation came to light in July, leading to the immediate dismissal of the guard. The woman prisoner involved was reportedly "addicted to sex," rendering her particularly vulnerable to exploitation. The accused guard lost his job after the authorities found that he was having sex with the woman prisoner.

This incident follows a similar case from March, where another guard at the same penitentiary was fired for maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner. According to the Dutch News report, the Netherlands, which operates three women-only prisons, is now grappling with a string of disturbing revelations regarding the treatment of female inmates. Imran Khan Held in Small, Dirty Prison Cell Meant for Terrorists, Says Lawyers.

Just recently, a report by justice ministry inspectors shed light on a distressing situation at a prison near Utrecht. Female prisoners, there were subjected to bullying, threats, and sexual harassment by guards. The inspectors initiated the investigation after a guard was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly sexually abusing multiple inmates. France Riots Videos: Prison Hit With Fireworks During Riot Near Paris, Cars Set on Fire in Nanterre As Protests Continue Over Killing of Teenager.

The report highlighted not only instances of sexually suggestive comments made by staff towards inmates but also detailed instances of physical, sexual contact, including oral gratification. Additionally, the report unveiled a distressing atmosphere of discrimination and racism, further compounding the distressing experiences faced by these vulnerable women within the prison system.

A similar series of incidents took place in March 2023 in the UK, where a total of 18 female guards had been either dismissed or compelled to resign following an investigation that uncovered instances of sexual relations with inmates at HMP Berwyn, the largest prison in the UK and Wales. Explicit photo exchanges and suggestive phone conversations were also revealed. Among them, three guards have been sentenced to jail, with one found guilty of maintaining a sexual relationship with a prisoner, while another received an eight-month sentence for smuggling a phone and engaging in intimate interactions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).