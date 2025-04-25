Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tibetans-in-exile in Shimla observed the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, with special prayers and offerings. The Jonang monastery jointly organised the event with the Shimla chapters of the Tibetan Women's Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress.

Tibetan monks, men, and women gathered at the Dingu Hill prayer site near the Jonang Monastery to offer prayers both for the long life and immediate release of the Panchen Lama, as well as to pay homage to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Pakistan Airspace Closure: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Pakistani Govt Closes Airspace After India's Strigent Actions After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Offers Rescheduling, Refunds to Commuters.

The prayer ceremony was presided over by Khentul Kyabje Kunga Chopel, a high lama of the Jonang Monastery.

"We prayed for the long life of Panchen Lama and the souls of those killed in Pahalgam. Today is the 36th birthday of our 11th Panchen Lama. As we do every year, we are celebrating it again this year, but we have kept it low profile this time because of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where many innocent lives were lost. We have offered prayers here not only for the long life of Panchen Lama but also for the peace of the souls of those killed in the Pahalgam attack. We want world peace, and so we prayed for global harmony and the nation's peace as well," said Tenzin Magyal, a Tibetan Buddhist and one of the event organisers.

Also Read | Pakistan Stock Market Crash: PSX Website Goes Offline After India's Actions Over Pahalgam Attack and Economic Concerns Trigger Over 2,500-Point Plunge; Here's Why.

"As part of Panchen Lama's birthday, we offered white scarves as a sign of respect, distributed festive food, and even cut a cake, though we kept it modest this year. Yesterday, many shops in our community remained closed in mourning for those who died. Today, the Panchen Lama turns 36, but we have no idea about his whereabouts. China has kept him under control, whether he's in jail or somewhere else, we don't know. We continue to pray for his long life," Magyal added.

Tibetan monks in exile also appealed to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

"Buddhist monks here today offered prayers not only for Panchen Lama's long life but also for the souls of those killed in Pahalgam. We celebrate Panchen Lama's birthday here every year, though he remains under China's control. No one knows where he is," said Rinchen Tsering, a Tibetan Buddhist lama.

"Today's prayers were organised not only by monastics but also lay members of the Tibetan community. We pray for the departed souls of those tourists killed in Kashmir and for peace across the country and the world. This place near the monastery has become our offering site today," he added.

Gendhun Choekyi Nyima was born on April 25, 1989, in Lhari village, Nagchu region of the Tibetan Autonomous Region. In May 1995, at the age of six, he was officially recognised as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama by the 14th Dalai Lama. However, China rejected this recognition and appointed its own Panchen Lama, Gyatsen Norbu.

Shortly after the Dalai Lama's recognition, Chinese authorities allegedly abducted Gendhun Choekyi Nyima and his family. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, making him one of the world's longest-held political prisoners. Tibetan communities and human rights groups worldwide have consistently called for his release and transparency regarding his well-being.

The Tibetan community continues to urge the international community to pressure China for the immediate release of the Panchen Lama. The peaceful observance in Shimla this year, while subdued in celebration, stood as both a tribute and a quiet yet firm resistance against religious suppression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)