Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Tibetan government in exile is preparing for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration on July 6, 2025, with speculation surrounding the Dalai Lama addressing the issue of his succession during that time.

In 2011, the Dalai Lama indicated that he would address questions regarding his succession around the age of 90, including whether he would be reincarnated.

Speaking on the matter, Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (political leader) and President of the Tibetan government in exile told ANI about the situation, noting that there has been much speculation on the subject.

"It's all open speculation because his holiness has sometimes said that this could be the last Dalai Lama. When he was asked whether the next Dalai Lama would be a woman, then his holiness said, Why not? And then there are also issues about appointing somebody before your demise. Then there is, of course, the issue of reincarnation. So one thing that has been consistent with his Holiness's statement since 1969 is whether there should be a 15th Dalai Lama or not will be decided by the Tibetan people," Tsering said.

Tsering also mentioned that Tibetan people worldwide have been urging the Dalai Lama to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama, citing its importance to both Tibetans and the broader world.

Despite speculation, Tsering acknowledged that the Dalai Lama may decide not to address the matter immediately, as reincarnation is a process that takes place after the current Dalai Lama's passing and he emphasised that it is difficult to make decisions on the matter before that time.

"Tibetan people all around the world have been writing to the private office (of the Dalai Lama) and also copying the religion and culture department here in Dharamshala, requesting His Holiness to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama, which is not only important for Tibetans but for the whole world through the ancient Indian wisdom and the messages that are embodied through His Holiness the Dalai Lama," he said.

"According to prophecy, it is said that this Dalai Lama will live very long, to 113 years of age so even at 90, if his holiness feels good and if he thinks it is too early, he might say it's too early to come out with any... Because reincarnation is a process that happens after the demise of the present Lama to carry on the responsibilities left behind by this Lama, till you reach that stage," he added.

Regarding the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration, Tsering said, "Internationally we will be celebrating this. Every country that his holiness has visited has made contacts with organisations and institutions that have honoured his holiness and requested them to organise at least one event coinciding with his holiness's 90th birthday on any of the commitments of his holiness."

"We will also have international exhibition materials in the form of traditional Thangkas about the life of his holiness, modern-day pictures and movies about his holiness' messages and his life and deeds. It will be international and there are also quite a lot of programmes planned in Dharamshala as well, including the conference of all the religious heads on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of July, the long-life prayer offering to his holiness on the 5th of July and then the official 90th birthday celebration on the 6th of July this year," he added.

As the Tibetan government-in-exile plans for a year-long celebration to mark the occasion of the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, the issue has gained much attention due to China's interest in the reincarnation process for political reasons. (ANI)

