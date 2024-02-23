New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar on Friday called ties between India and Slovakia "very good and in good shape." He stated that Slovakia would like to elaborate more on the business level and political level.

In an interview with ANI, Juraj Blanar stated that Slovakia supports India in the negotiation of the free trade agreement with the European Union and the investment protection agreement. He said that Slovakia supports India's initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

On India-Slovakia relations and meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said, "First of all, I would like to say that our relationship between the Slovakia Republic and India became very good and in a very good shape. One example, within two years there were high-level meetings on the foreign affairs level. So, this is one point, another point that within a couple of years, our turnover has doubled and we would like to achieve Euro 1 billion turnover, which is very promising. I know also the goal of India is to be the third-largest economy in the world, and we want to participate in this matter. That's why we had a discussion with my counterpart Mr. Jaishankar about those topics."

"We would like to elaborate more not only on the business level but also on the political level.We support India in the negotiation of the free trade agreement between the European Union and India, also investment protection agreement, and the agreement on the geographic indicators. This is very important for us and also we support the initiatives of India regarding IMEC. This is I think very important part because the supply chain as a producer of passenger cars we are the first in the globe to produce the passenger car per capita. So, the supply chain is very important and this initiative can help us very much and we can profit from this," he added. '

On February 22, EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Slovakia counterpart Juraj Blanar and reviewed the status of bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Juraj Blanar of Slovak Republic on his first visit to India. Reviewed the status of our bilateral relationship. Look forward to deeper collaboration in bilateral and regional formats."

On India's role in world policy and how the two nations can contribute to resolving peace, he said, "India became a very important player in the world policy and also on United Nations level where is by the way our place and surrounding and everything and environment for cooperation on a multilateral level. That is the position of such a, let's say, a not very small, but middle-sized country like Slovakia because we are around the table and we are elaborating very important issues regarding security, trade, solving poverty and whatever else. This is the basis where we want to cooperate with India."

He stressed having cooperation between India and Slovakia in defence sector. Recalling the ties between India and Slovakia in defence area, he said, "Also there is another issue regarding mutual cooperation in defense because we have the history which is coming not only from independent Slovakia but also the ex-Czechoslovakia because we sold the tanks, we sold the special equipment at the tanks and we want to service and refurbish it and so on. And also to start any new joint venture cooperation in this matter because we have to know how and we know each other in this matter."

He said that Slovakia also wants to cooperate with India in biofuels. He said, "And also to start any new joint venture cooperation in this matter because we have to know how and we know each other in this matter. But also we want to elaborate on a new area like biofuels, where is very good news that one very famous Slovak company already established a plant here in India, starting to produce biofuel. And another plan is ongoing. So I could continue with several projects. But what I would like to say that we respect India and we would like to elaborate more cooperation in future."

He stated that Slovakia supports India as a member of the European Union. He also lauded India for inclusion of African Union during the G20 meeting held in Delhi under India's Presidency in Delhi on September 9-10.

"We also support India as a member of European Union which is also important for India because there is activities of G4 that the India wants to be the full fledged member of Security Council of European Union. But also what I would like to emphasize a very successful big achievement of the India presidency of G20 to bring African Union to the table of G20.This is a big deal of India and it's a big respect of Slovak Republic," he said.

Juraj Blanar, is currently in New Delhi, to attend the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community, is being held in India from February 21-23. (ANI)

